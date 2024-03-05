Lavington GP Dr Emmanuel Beloved buys Tura Beach Medical Centre

After 24 years, almost to the day, the Tura Beach Medical Centre has changed hands. Stephen and Angela Nimmo who have run and worked at the centre have sold the practice to Dr Emmanuel Beloved and his wife Lola Emmanuel who have a practice in Lavington, NSW.
Dr Beloved said he had visited the area before and called it "a beautiful place" and took the opportunity to purchase the practice when it became available.
"I will be bringing another two fully qualified doctors into Tura Beach permanently; one in April and another in June," he said.
Dr Beloved said that Dr Angela Nimmo and Dr Annie Pachigalla would continue at the centre. However he wasn't planning on being there full time but would visit two days a fortnight to practice.
The news comes at a time following concern about the longevity of GP services in the Bega Valley.
He has plans for Tura Beach Medical Centre and wants to have a mental health clinic, which he would run and a skin cancer clinic, run by other doctors at the centre.
"We have great plans for Tura Beach," the Nigerian-born doctor said.
"We would like to expand and invite visiting specialists such as cardiologists, psychiatrists and orthopaedic specialists.
"I want to care for my community," Dr Beloved said.
In regards to the existing building, he said that it would remain but would receive "an upgrade".
"We are still accepting patients. We ask people to come along, have a look and a chat," Dr Beloved said.
Dr Beloved received a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, in 1999. He received his AMC Certificate from the Australian Medical Council in 2018 and is has achieved Fellowship of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (FRACGP) which is a specialist general practice qualification accredited by the Australian Medical Council.
He has an interest in mental health issues and and is a certified provider of non-directive counselling and focused psychological strategies.
