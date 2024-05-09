Nominations for Bega Valley business awards open

Get ready to shine the spotlight on excellence.
The Bega Valley Business Awards have returned for their second year and are now open for nominations.
The event is hosted by the Bega Valley Business Forum, the peak regional business body that represents five Chambers of Commerce across the shire, including Cobargo, Tathra, Merimbula, Pambula, and Eden.
After the roaring success of its debut in 2023, where the Valley's best and brightest gathered for a glamorous black tie affair, this year's awards promise even more glitz, glamour, and grandeur than a Hollywood event.
Last year, 300 attendees toasted the achievements of our local businesses, and a staggering 900 nominations flooded in for more than 600 deserving enterprises.
Nominations are now open to any business or organisation doing great things in the Bega Valley, with 14 categories in the mix.
There's also a cherry on top - aligning with Business NSW categories means winners here can carry their success to regional and state levels.
From outstanding employees to visionary leaders and budding young talents, there are also four special categories dedicated to honouring the individuals who put their heart and soul into driving our Valley's economy forward.
"These awards are more than just shiny trophies. They're a tribute to the tireless efforts of our local heroes who go above and beyond to serve our community," president of the Bega Valley Business Forum Nigel Ayling said.
"So, whether it's your favourite café that serves the best cup of coffee or that trailblazing entrepreneur breaking barriers, now's your chance to give them the recognition they truly deserve."
For more information about the awards and to nominate, visit the website
