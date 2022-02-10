City doctor's positive experience leaves her loving the Far South Coast

news, local-news,

It can be difficult trying to get GPs into rural areas but as one doctor in training discovered, there's a lot to recommend it. Dr Brigiet Thomas has just finished a six-month placement at Tura Beach Medical Centre as part of her medical training and couldn't be happier about the experience. Dr Thomas managed to get a placement at Tura Beach to coincide with her husband's placement at the South East Regional Hospital, Bega. After doing her degree in New Zealand, where she met her Australian husband, Dr Thomas is almost at the end of her training. She said she had always wanted to be a rural GP but the system is different in Australia. "If you're on an urban (Sydney) pathway usually the furthest out you get is Campbelltown. I liked the idea of rural practise but wanted to experience it first. It was a good indicator of what life would be like in a rural setting," Dr Thomas said. READ ALSO: Trainee rural doctor says we need to grow our own medics "I was apprehensive because I had only worked in big hospitals before, but was pleasantly surprised. The specialists were all very helpful. It was such a good experience I was surprised to think Merimbula would have a hard time finding GPs," she said. During her time at Tura Beach Medical Centre, Dr Thomas was under the supervision of Dr Angela Nimmo, who has recently been recognised by GP Supervisors Australia and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, for over 26 years of service as a GP supervisor. "Dr Nimmo was really supportive and I had the opportunity to develop so many more skills than I would have done in urban training," Dr Thomas said. She carried out a number of small skin procedures which, had she been in the city, would have been referred to a specialist. "These are essential skills for a GP. Also we don't have specialty clinics here so GPs must follow up." She said it provided a broader learning base. Dr Thomas' husband is heading to Wollongong but she is unable to work there and so is heading back to Sydney. As she said - it can be tricky to find the balance when there are two doctors undergoing placements. "Before I came here all anyone could tell me about Bega Valley was the cheese factory, the one place I haven't been to. There's so much to do outdoors, it's a great area for raising a young family," she said. "I will promote my rural experience here, the patients are wonderful, they're keen to take on your advice and so there's a lot of satisfaction. It's nice to watch their progress. "I am so much better off for having had this experience and if the opportunity came up at the right time, we would like to think of settling here," Dr Thomas said. READ MORE: Candidates respond to lack of consultation concerns over Ben Boyd NP development

