Michael Britten and John Hewett were Naval cadets together but hadn't seen each other since their cadet days over 60 years ago.
The opportunity to renew their friendship came at the perfect time for both Michael and partner Robyn Savage.
After selling Robyn's Nest, Robyn Savage and Michael Britten's home and business for 23 years, it was the start of the next chapter of their lives.
First there was to be a long holiday in the shape of a 55 day cruise leaving from the UK after a visit to Michael's relatives.
But next came the surprise - because Michael suggested they get married.
Robyn and Michael have been together for 27 years and Michael decided it might be nice to get married at sea.
Michael said he thought about it as they boarded the ship for the next 55 days of cruising.
And it proved to be an interesting process because rather than simply asking for the captain to marry them, bans needed to be published - in this case in Bermuda.
He explained that for the ceremony to be a legal one, it needed to be held under the Bermuda Maritime Marriage Act 1999 and the ship has to be registered in Bermuda.
It was to be Captain Gavin Pears first marriage. The bans were published on the Bermuda website as a maritime marriage notice under the Act.
"By accident as we decided to request the ceremony, I recognised a guy I went through the Royal Australian Navy College with at Jervis Bay, 62 years ago," Michael said.
Canberra-based John Hewett and his wife Carole just happened to be on board the ship.
"I met John when we were both cadet midshipmen at the RANC Jervis Bay and it was pure coincidence we were both on the Coral Princess on the same cruise and had the opportunity to renew our friendship.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The reunion was a happy coincidence with John and Carole Hewett agreeing to be Michael and Robyn's witnesses at the ceremony.
The event was live streamed back to family and friends.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.