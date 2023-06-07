It's been home and business for 23 years but now it's time to say goodbye

Robyn's Nest has been sold and after 23 years, Michael Britten, Robyn Savage and their son Greg Britten are leaving their home and business. The Sydney couple who bought it intend continuing to run it as holiday accommodation.
A plan to build their own home in 1997, was reshaped to include a guesthouse, Robyn's Nest, after they started building.
"At that time B&Bs were only just starting and there was nothing with a higher star rating along the coast," Robyn said.
South east mahogany was harvested from the site, milled and kiln-dried. It was used in the reception area and for timber kitchens in the accommodation and still retains its sheen and good looks. They used Tasmanian blackwood for the ceilings and furniture.
One Sunday afternoon there was a knock on the door and it was John Cleese looking for a place to stay.- Robyn Savage
"It was built a bit like a cross between a ski lodge and an English pub," Michael said.
They focused on using local tradespeople and opened the seven-bedroom Robyn's Nest in 2000.
The five star guesthouse has been a convenient stopover for Federal and State Ministers, Premiers and celebrities.
"One Sunday afternoon there was a knock on the door and it was John Cleese looking for a place to stay. He was on his way to Canberra to do a show," Robyn said, remembering that she had excitedly run back to tell Michael who they had staying.
"He stayed a couple of nights and we booked him into a restaurant and asked for a quiet table."
Their guests have included many of the horse racing trainers from South Australia, illusionist Paul Cosentino, writer Peter Fitzsimons and in 2016, a Mr Parker Bowles.
Robyn's Nest has 15 guest units as well as the B&B. They were part of a plan to add up to 24 units to the property which includes a swimming pool and tennis court.
Robyn said while it was hard work, it was a labour of love despite the 18 hour-days during the peak season.
"We had a vision for what we wanted. This is all us; just about everything here is a history of everythinh we've done," she said.
It has always been home for Greg; he got married there and his children grew up on the property. Greg has managed the property for several years and is now doing the handover to the new owners.
It went on the market in 2022 and 104 expressions of interest were received but the family wanted to see it continue as guest accommodation and despite being offered more money by one potential purchaser, Michael said it was turned down because they wanted to turn it into a retirement village.
It's known as Sea Eagle Estate because a family of sea eagles have lived in one of the nearby trees "forever" Michael said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
