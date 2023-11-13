Lumen Christi's graduating class of 2023 came together at Club Sapphire on Friday night, November 10 to celebrate their graduation dinner, marking the culmination of their 13-year journey through secondary education.
The formal event provided a fitting conclusion to their academic endeavours, with staff, parents, and caregivers accompanying the students in recognising and celebrating this significant milestone.
The attendees witnessed a glamorous affair as students, adorned in classy suits and beautiful dresses, added a touch of elegance to the evening.
The festivities unfolded with a delicious three-course meal, complemented by speeches from college captains Samantha Meaker and Alex Merrick, expressing gratitude to parents and staff for their unwavering support throughout the students' educational journey.
Following the heartfelt expressions, parents Jodie Meaker and Derek van Bracht seized the opportunity to respond on behalf of the parent community, extending their appreciation to Lumen Christi Catholic College for the enriching opportunities provided to their children.
Principal Shane Giles took the stage to offer congratulations to the class of 2023 for successfully completing their Higher School Certificate. He encouraged the graduates to stay connected through the Friends of Lumen Christi Alumni, fostering a sense of community beyond their time at the college.
The college expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2023, extending heartfelt wishes for success in all their future endeavours. The night served as a memorable tribute to the student's hard work and dedication, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
