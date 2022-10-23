Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Nethercote market celebrates 50th

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:10am, first published October 23 2022 - 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nethercote celebrated its 50th quarterly market on Saturday, October 22 with masses of fresh, locally grown and locally made fruit, vegetables, food and wines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.