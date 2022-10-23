Nethercote celebrated its 50th quarterly market on Saturday, October 22 with masses of fresh, locally grown and locally made fruit, vegetables, food and wines.
To mark the occasion local musicians played for those enjoying coffee and homemade cakes plus there was a demonstration by taiko drummers.
Outside the hall the barbecue fired up and stallholders sold huge avocadoes, plants and vegetables.
Niomi Pilt of Bee & Berry, not only sold honey and soaps but also had a glass bee frame showing the bee activity in the frame.
Chris Aitken from Faraway Farms had gluten free treats and fermented foods for sale and Breakfast Creek Wines of Coolagolite had their reds, roses and verdelhos on display.
On the next stall was young chef Andy Page, age 11, who loves cooking and had produced some delightful looking cup cakes.
As soon as the doors opened at 8am, keen market goers were in the hall.
During the morning Barbara Toner and Karen Lott who started the market, cut the 50th market day cake.
The next market will be in January 2023.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
