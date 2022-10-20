A search of Bega Valley Sire Council records has revealed there are at least 16 "zombie" or "sleeping" developments in the shire.
"Zombie" developments are approved developments which may have had partial or minimal work done to maintain their approved status but which could be decades old and approved under what are now outdated rules.
The search was undertaken at the request of Cr Mitchell Nadin who asked council for a list at the July 20 meeting.
Council's CEO Anthony McMahon took the question on notice.
Cr Nadin was prompted to ask the question following concerns about a "zombie" development in Mirador which has been the subject of protests.
In July 2022, the area was visited by Greens MP Cate Faehrmann who attended a rally, as part of a tour of similar sites up and down the coast.
There is concern that a DA that is over 30 years old can continue to be valid without any review. In the intervening time bio-diversity laws have changed considerably to help protect eco-systems, flora and fauna.
The Mirador DA was submitted in 1989 and is now over 30 years old but there are two other subdivisions which form part of the same DA.
There is also a "zombie" DA submitted in 1986 for a 23 lot subdivision in Old Wallagoot Road, Kalaru.
Mr McMahon said council did not retain a register of all DAs over five years old that are still valid. He said the list was based on a manual search and might not be complete.
The following is the list of "zombie" DAs found by council with the year the DA was submitted.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
