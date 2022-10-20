Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and Crs Tony Allen and Mitchell Nadin have pushed back against a council staff proposal that would have seen the Bega Valley Genealogy Society (BVGS) lose its home at the Old Pambula Courthouse and Police Station.
Following reports to council showing the historic building suffering from recent termite damage, mould issues, and with a roof that needed replacing, council staff recommended assisting the BVGS "to find a more appropriate site to permanently relocate to".
The BVGS was adamant the society should stay in its home of more than 30 years and councillors have agreed too.
President of the BVGS Liz McIntyre said she was very relieved that there was now a positive pathway that would see the much-needed roof replacement undertaken and one that would allow the society to remain in the building even if it was necessary to temporarily relocate archives during the roof replacement.
A total of $350,000 has been allocated from council's building reserves for the roof, but the BVGS has also recently, with council support, applied for a grant of $341,743 to fund the roof replacement works and it is expected this will be determined in the next four months.
Cr Fitzpatrick said there was nothing he agreed with in the staff report about the matter.
"You're asking the community to apply for a grant, then vacate the premises with no promise of coming back; I'm trying to get my moral compass around that," Cr Fitzpatrick told the council meeting.
The CEO Anthony McMahon said the report might seem "a bit ambiguous" but from a staff point of view it was not an ideal site and there was an intent to work with BVGS to find something else.
Cr Fitzpatrick said he didn't want to see a service removed.
"We can't take away a service these wonderful ladies provide to our community but if they go elsewhere what do we do with this building, just let it fall down? I am totally against the staff reports," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
He was adamant that the BVGS should continue to use the building and if in the meantime there was a need to put archives into storage while work was being done, "then so be it".
Cr Allen said that the roof needed to be fixed and there was discussion as to whether a workshop was needed.
But Cr Fitzpatrick was against the idea.
"I don't need a workshop to tell me what this is used for - it's for the genies (BVGS) - they've had it for 30 years," he said.
Cr Fitzpatrick said it's location near the Catholic Church and other sites of historical interest was important.
"I'm satisfied that is the home for them. I understand the building problems and issues around heritage buildings but hopefully we can come back with a plan," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
Cr Nadin said council should be doing everything it could to support the funding application.
Councillors agreed to workshop the issues around the building and look at what was needed, to write to the Minister for Crown Lands (the building is on Crown Land) and the Minister for Regional NSW to press the case for funding and to bring the matter back to council with further information.
However in the meantime it was also agreed to endorse calling for tenders for the roof replacement and to investigate any price differences associated with having the archives in the building during the work or in storage, elsewhere.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
