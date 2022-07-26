Photos from the glittering night that was Pambula's MAD Ball

Inspired by Tracey Beasley who died in June 2019 after a fierce battle with melanoma skin cancer, Pambula's Melanoma Awareness Day (MAD) Ball raised funds for a family fun day in 2023 which will further promote the importance of being melanoma and skin care aware.
Tracey was a well known and loved mum and local community member whose dying wish was to spread the importance of melanoma awareness in her community.
One of Tracey's wishes was to see shade sails above playgrounds and it is hoped that sufficient money can be raised to do that at Pambula Beach or Spencer Park with a plaque to honour Tracey.
