Merimbula RSL Club and community rally to help Piper as she battles rare form of lymphoma

A 17-year-old Merimbula RSL Club waitress is in the Sydney Children's Hospital battling a rare form of lymphoma.
But in the community, the club and locals are rallying for young Piper, who has been in the Sydney Children's Hospital since May undergoing treatment.
Both Piper and her mum Kristy Pyle work at the RSL Club - Piper as a waitress and Kristy as a bar supervisor - but with Piper's treatment requiring her to be no more than an hour away from the hospital, both are having to stay in Sydney.
As well as donation tins around the club, on Friday, July 29 the RSL is running Piper's Fight Raffle in conjunction with its usual Friday night meat raffle.
RSL Club secretary manager Michael Mutsch said all money raised would go to support Piper and her mum during the treatment, which is only halfway through. They are expected to be in Sydney for another couple of months.
Tickets for Piper's raffle are $2 and can be purchased at the front desk of the Merimbula RSL Club or by phoning 6495 1502 (you don't need to be at the draw to win). Alternatively donate via one of the tins around the club.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
