Pambula's MAD Ball honours the memory of Tracey Beasley and reminds everyone to be melanoma aware

It was a sparkling sell-out night at Oaklands which not only honoured the memory of Tracey Beasley but reminded everyone of the importance of being melanoma aware.
The MAD (Melanoma Awareness Day) Ball saw around 250 people enjoy a night of music, dinner and dancing as well as live and silent auctions plus prizes.
Inspired by Tracey Beasley who died in June 2019 after a fierce battle with melanoma skin cancer, the event raised funds for a family fun day in 2023 which will further promote the importance of being melanoma and skin care aware.
Tracey was a well known and loved mum and local community member whose dying wish was to spread the importance of melanoma awareness in her community.
MAD Ball committee member Louise Yeoman was a good friend of Tracey's and is keen to honour her memory and wishes and said the money raised from the MAD Ball on Saturday, July 23 will enable the family fun day with free health checks to take place.
Louise said she was overwhelmed by the support from businesses and the community which saw $17,250 raised from the auctions.
"Everyone went above the recommended price. One auction item for a Daisy Hill Photography family portrait was valued at $500 but went for $1600. Another person who donated doubled the amount on the voucher on the night.
"People approached us to donate and said they loved Tracey and just wanted to donate something. There was just so much love and warmth in the room on the night," Louise said.
As well as lighting a candle in Tracey's memory on the night, the events have honoured Tracey in a way that is particularly fitting.
Those skin checks potentially saved six lives.- Louise Yeoman, MAD Ball committee member
At last year's family fun day people could sign up with Dr Nick Theris for a free skin check.
"Six people were found to have melanoma and there were further skin cancers detected when people went for the free check-up," Louise said.
"Those skin checks potentially saved six lives."
Louise reminded everyone they still need to take care of their skin even in winter.
"When winter arrives, it's often forgotten that there is still sun, and it can be damaging," Louise said.
"Up to 80 per cent of the sun's UV rays can filter through the thickest cloud cover. So while we may not feel the sun's heat in winter, the skin can still get UV-related sun damage, and we should still be wary of the sun's effects on our skin all year round."
"Why not arrange for your 12 monthly skin check up during these cooler months," Louise said.
One of Tracey's wishes was to see shade sails above playgrounds and Louise hopes that sufficient money can be raised to do that at Pambula Beach or Spencer Park with a plaque to honour Tracey.
The Pambula MAD Winter Ball was organised by a sub-committee with the help of the Pambula Business Chamber and supported by the Rotary Club of Pambula. The ball will alternate with the family fun day, the next one being planned for March 2023.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
