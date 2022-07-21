Bega Valley Shire Council has ruled out any prospect of a land swap for the stage 13 development at Mirador that is the subject of community protests on environmental grounds.
It has also told councillors there are other stages to come in the development.
A community action group has been formed to fight clearing of 10ha for the development, which under current bio-diversity rules would be unlikely to progress in its planned form.
But the DA which is over 30 years old, has been activated by work done on previous stages and is therefore live and legal. Council has said it's hands are tied.
The action group became aware of the move to develop stage 13 after fencing was installed around the land and it was discovered that council was preparing to issue a construction certificate.
The site is fringed by properties on Mirador Dr, High Crescent, Nolan Dr and some on Casuarina Pl.
On Friday, July 15 the action group met next to the site with Greens MP Cate Faehrmann. They are hoping to put pressure on the NSW State Government and in particular the Planning Minister Anthony Roberts, in a bid to get changes made so that long-term DAs can be reviewed to fall into line with more recent regulations around bio-diversity.
There has been discussion about a land swap as a possible way through the problem but at Wednesday's council meeting, any such land swap was firmly ruled out.
Acting director, community, environment and planning Emily Harrison said council had not been approached by the developer RCL Group regarding a land swap.
The CEO Anthony McMahon added council had "no land to swap" in any case.
All 33 sites in stage 13 are understood to have been sold.
Following questions from Cr Helen O'Neil, Ms Harrison also revealed there were two more stages in the Mirador development that were subject to the same DA conditions.
From original plans submitted stages 8-9 appear to cover a slightly larger area than stage 13 and are situated to the south east of the proposed stage 13.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
