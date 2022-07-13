Merimbula News Weekly
Council agrees to move Wanderer Festival to Pambula Sporting Complex

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated July 13 2022 - 2:34am, first published 1:00am
New Site: The inaugural Wanderer Festival will now be held at the Pambula Sporting Complex. Photo: David Rogers.

The inaugural Wanderer Festival will move from the previously planned location on a private property in Bournda to the Pambula Sporting Complex.

