Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Concern over Mirador's stage 13 'sleeping development'

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:11am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mirador's stage 13 outlined in red was refused a higher density zoning by council in 2016.

A group of Tura Beach residents are concerned that a wildlife corridor could be threatened by the imminent approval of the construction certificate for stage 13 of the Mirador estate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.