Concern over Mirador's stage 13 'sleeping development'

A group of Tura Beach residents are concerned that a wildlife corridor could be threatened by the imminent approval of the construction certificate for stage 13 of the Mirador estate.
They also believe there could be biodiversity loss of both fauna and flora, including to the endangered Merimbula Star-Hair (Astrotricha sp. Wallagaraugh).
The Tura Beach Biodiversity Group has been formed by concerned residents to try to delay the development from going ahead.
The group says members have been taken by surprise by the arrival of construction equipment at the site some three weeks ago without any formal notification.
But Bega Valley Shire Council which is about to issue the construction certificate for stage 13 of the Mirador development said the approval of the DA in 1989 means all stages of the subdivision can take place without further notification.
"This development is stage 13 of DA number 1989/1180 which was the original approval for the Mirador Estate subdivision. Providing stage 13 is developed in accordance with the original consent, no further DA approvals or notification period are required for the subdivision to occur," council said.
Council added there was no approved link from stage 13 to Casuarina Place.
In 2014 the development company RCL Group requested that the land be zoned R3 Medium Density Residential with a minimum lot size of 450m2 rather than the R2 zoning of 2000m2 lots.
Council resolved that a planning proposal must be prepared for the land addressing all relevant planning matters including:
In 2016 council released a planning proposal for seven sites currently deferred from the Bega Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013.
Mirador stage 13 was one of the sites listed but council said it did not support the request for medium density residential zoning (R3). It recommended the originally exhibited zoning and lot sizing be retained.
The matter is expected to be discussed at a workshop in council on Wednesday, July 6.
The residents' group said they could find no approved amendments in public records and were concerned that there could be other 'sleeping' DAs that could impact communities within the Bega Valley.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
