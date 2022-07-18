Merimbula News Weekly
Spencer Park Jetty officially opened

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:54am, first published 4:57am
The ribbon has officially been cut by member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain on the Spencer Park Jetty following the $360,000 project to replace the wooden structure built in 1959 by Merimbula Big Game & Lakes Angling Club (MBG&LAC) members.

