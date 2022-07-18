Spencer Park Jetty officially opened

The ribbon has officially been cut by member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain on the Spencer Park Jetty following the $360,000 project to replace the wooden structure built in 1959 by Merimbula Big Game & Lakes Angling Club (MBG&LAC) members.
The new jetty will require less maintenance and is much more suited to recreational use and for boat moorings.
It includes wheelchair access, and a personal hoist to provide greater accessibility for people to embark and disembark from vessels.
The jetty will continue to be a community asset that's open to the public and acts as a fishing platform - one of only two on the northern side of Merimbula Lake.
The $360,000 project was jointly funded by the Australian Government (contributing more than $225,000) as well as the NSW Fishing Trusts, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) and MBG&LAC. The club and its members were the driving force behind getting the new jetty installed.
Ms McBain said Spencer Park and the jetty were synonymous with Merimbula.
"The Spencer Park jetty has always been a much-loved community asset and this new jetty will be no different - it will continue to be used by locals and tourists for many years to come.
"Having a modern, safe and accessible jetty will also be a drawcard for tourists which will have flow on benefits for the wider community," Ms McBain said.
President of MBG&LAC Peter Haar thanked club members for all their fundraising efforts which he said "mitigated the risk they were carrying" with respect to the project.
Mr Haar said the jetty had already been well used during the school holidays when a three-week kids winter fishing competition was held attracting 120 entries and two workshops attended by 40 kids and their parents.
"We used this facility as a central point for the program," Mr Haar said.
MBG&LAC secretary Chris Young said it was the culmination of a project commenced by the club in 2018 after the existing jetty was found to be close to failure due to rot and borers in its piles.
"The jetty is occupied by local fishers as well as tourists almost every day of the year and highly regarded for targeting of the common species that can be found in the lake," Mr Young said.
"The new jetty remains a community asset, but now it is a much safer and more useful facility."
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
