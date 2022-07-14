Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley Shire councillor calls local traffic committee 'a bit precious' after political intervention concerns raised

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Valley Shire councillor calls local traffic committee 'a bit precious' after political intervention concerns raised

Cr Tony Allen called the Bega Valley Shire Local Traffic Committee (LTC) "a bit precious" after questioning a statement that formed part of the council business paper for its extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, July 13.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.