No explanation say Merimbula couple for huge variance in their water usage

A Merimbula couple whose previous water usage averaged 55kl in a typical charging period and dramatically increased to 95kl in the November 2021 to February 2022 period have seen it return back to 47kl in their latest bill.
And while they are pleased to have received a bill more in line with what they had used historically, they remain perplexed and angry over the rogue big bill which came at a time when there had been plenty of rain.
There were definitely no leaks so why the changed usage.- Judith Auland
After receiving the increased usage bill Steve and Judith Auland immediately called in a plumber to check for leaks but the plumber was unable to find any. They complained to council and were told it would cost $445 to have the water meter checked - money they were not prepared to spend.
Now however, an interesting coincidence has come to light with the arrival of the latest and lowered water usage bill.
On the previous occasion their neighbours Helen and Brett Murphy, had also received a bill showing dramatically increased usage.
For the November to February period their usage was 83kl up from 36kl for the previous bill. But now it has suddenly come down to 48kl in the latest bill, with the ups and downs of both neighbouring bills appearing to coincide.
Ms Auland said she would like an explanation given the water usage changes that seem to fall into line, surprisingly, with their neighbours.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
