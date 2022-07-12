Fishing report: First whales sighted on their exodus to Antarctica

Whales have been sighted already on their exodus to Antarctica for the summer season. It is estimated there are some 30,000 whales to pass by so keep your eyes pealed.
Born out of COVID the Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition was instigated by MBGLAC to support junior angling, our local fishing tackle stores and tourism during the slower winter period. Now in its third year the competition has attracted over 120 registered entrants plus their parents and has definitely become entrenched in the calendar.
Two fishing workshops held at the MBGLAC Clubhouse have seen a good number of the entrants learn basic angling skills culminating in successful fishing from the Club's new pontoon jetty at Spencer Park.
The enthusiasm displayed by the community for this event and our opportunity to mentor novices to take up the great outdoor pastime of fishing has made the competition an outstanding success.
The competition has run for the three weeks of the overlapped NSW and VIC school holidays and finishes this Friday 15 July. On Saturday at 12 Noon at the Clubhouse in Spencer Park, together with a sausage sizzle, there will be the prize Presentation for all the 5 fish species for both Small Fry (under 11 yrs) and Juniors (under 16 yrs). All prizes are based on fish length photographs taken on a DPI Brag Mat allowing for catch and release. Additionally every angler that has entered a fish will be eligible for lucky draw prizes.
Large swells have curtailed headland fishing and there are no reports of drummer or luderick from our rock hoppers. The Merimbula Fishing Platform (Wharf) has performed with Australian salmon and tailor in the evenings try 50gm silver spinners. Squid are also available try prawn coloured No.3 slow sinking jigs. Australian salmon frequent the beaches; Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards for bait.
There are Australian salmon plus tailor and trevally downstream of the Merimbula Bridge, best during the early part of the run in tide. Same for the Pambula River with best results for salmon and tailor by trolling small soft plastics in the channel up from the entrance. Waters in the Bega River are cold and only a few Australian salmon and trevally have been taken. We note that Wallagoot Lake has now closed let's hope there is a good summer prawn run.
The Club will be open on Friday, July 15 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome, come one and all and enjoy the fishing report, the ambience, friendship and lovely views with very competitive bar prices. Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host.
