Fishing report: First whales sighted on their exodus to Antarctica

July 12 2022 - 3:30am
Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition Workshop participants at Spencer Park Clubhouse.

Whales have been sighted already on their exodus to Antarctica for the summer season. It is estimated there are some 30,000 whales to pass by so keep your eyes pealed.

