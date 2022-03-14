Huge increases in water usage leave Merimbula households perplexed and frustrated

news, local-news,

When Steve and Judith Auland received their latest water bill for the period November 2, 2021 to February 8, 2022, they were shocked to see their usage figure had increased by more than 50 per cent. But when they contacted council they were told it would cost $445 to have the meter checked. Given the amount of rain the area has experienced, Mr Auland said they hadn't needed to water the garden, nor had they had multiple visitors staying with them over the Christmas period. The Auland's two previous quarters showed usage of 50Kl and 60Kl, most recently before the latest bill of 95kl. "What we have used has sky rocketed and for no reason," Ms Auland said. "As soon as I got the bill I got the plumber in straightaway and he tested everything and said there were no leaks," she said. Ms Auland emailed council to explain she had a plumber check everything and that previous readings had been between 53-60Kl "It has jumped to 95Kl with no explanation. We have not watered the garden for obvious reasons. Is there a possibility of a misread or a faulty meter, Ms Auland wrote. A response from council said the bill had been investigated. "Your recent bill and your reading is correct and is not a misread. Therefore, we have read the meter and issued the water notice correctly and we are unable to issue any discount or leniency. If you feel there is a fault with the meter council can send the meter away for a water meter accuracy test and this will come with a cost of $445 to yourself," a council revenue officer responded. Ms Auland said they were not going to pay council $445 to have the meter checked. However she pointed out that just next door but one, Helen and Brett Murphy had also received a seriously increased water usage bill. Two quarters ago the Bretts used 36Kl, in the quarter covering July to the start of November their usage was 44Kl but in the last quarter it jumped by a massive 88 per cent to 83Kl. Neither the Bretts or Aulands are able to see any reason why their bills have increased by such a large amount they say, particularly as increased rainfall has meant that watering the garden wasn't necessary.

