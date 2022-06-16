Bega Valley Shire councillors say no to pay rise

The majority of Bega Valley Shire councillors have voted against taking a pay rise this year with several admitting it would be difficult to do so, given they were asking ratepayers for a 35 per cent increase in rates from July 2023.
"You take it on because you want to serve the community. It's ludicrous to have to vote on it. It's about perception, the hours and the time you put in are phenomenal. I've never voted to give myself a payrise and I'm not about to do it now," mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said.
"Especially when we're asking ratepayers for an increase by 35 per cent. As Cr Allen would say it doesn't pass the pub test," Cr Fitzpatrick added.
But Cr Tony Allen, while admitting it was a always a contentious issue, had proposed the motion for the increase.
The pay rise of 2 per cent would have seen councillor pay increase from $20,690 to $21,100 and the mayor's pay increase from $45,140 to $46,040.
Cr Liz Seckold said the move against a pay rise discriminated against those who might want to become a councillor because there was little time for another job as being a councillor took between 30-40 hours a week.
Cr Karen Wright agreed and said it was very hard to put your hand up to be a councillor and that she had two other jobs outside council to make ends meet.
But she said she couldn't go out to community and ask for a 35 per cent increase to rates and vote for a pay rise for herself.
Cr Helen O'Neil said that as a member of the Labor party she believed in fair pay for a fair day's work but she said the financial model for local government was broken.
"This isnt the right way to go. We need to send a message back to say we know how to act," Cr O'Neil said.
Crs Fitzpatrick, Griff, Porter O'Neil, Robin and Wright voted in favour of not taking a pay rise, Crs Seckold and Allen voted against not taking the pay rise and Cr Nadin was absent.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
