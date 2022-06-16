Merimbula News Weekly
Bega Valley Shire councillors say no to pay rise

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 16 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 8:30am
The majority of Bega Valley Shire councillors have voted against taking a pay rise this year with several admitting it would be difficult to do so, given they were asking ratepayers for a 35 per cent increase in rates from July 2023.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

