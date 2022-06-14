Merimbula Jazz Festival returns to celebrate 40th| Video

After a three-year gap the Merimbula Jazz Festival returned to finally celebrate its 40th birthday and the festival office was kept busy particularly on Friday with, not only those who had pre-registered, but last minute online registrations and walk-ins.
Jazz Festival program co-ordinator and acting president Paul Dion said there had been a great deal of enthusiasm about the event's return, which had been a "resounding success".
"I have been swamped by people rushing up and telling me how much they loved it and how good it was to be back at the festival, and back in Merimbula," Mr Dion said.
In his speech following the Saturday morning parade, the mayor Russell Fitzpatrick welcomed everyone to "beautiful Merimbula" and said how nice it was to see people back in the town after such a long time.
From Friday evening until Sunday night six venues offered jazz in all its forms from about 500 registered musicians in over 80 bands.
"Many people said how wonderful it was to see all the young musicians playing, and playing so well," he said.
There were big bands from colleges, music schools and different communities. A teacher who had been at the festival as a music student himself, decided to bring his 12 students on the 14 hour drive from Lightning Ridge so they could experience the festival for themselves.
Young players featured on Saturday evening during Jazz Quest which is sponsored by the Merimbula Jazz Festival and provides financial prizes to help young jazz musicians develop their talents.
During the weekend, seats were hard to come by for several bands, in particular - the Royal Australian Navy Band, Sydney, TraXion and Zackerbilks, who filled their venues to capacity.
With the return of the Canberra Swing Katz came the fun of dance classes in Twyford Hall and dancing displays at every opportunity.
The ecumenical service at Club Sapphire on Sunday was well-attended and overseen by Pastor Jeremy Fernando of Sapphire Life Church. There was music organised by Michael Dooley and the band featured Rachel McNally.
On Monday the festival was still going with the Jazz Hatters Party at the Merimbula RSL Club. The free event filled the function room with non-stop music from noon - 4pm and prizes for best hats.
There were inevitably last minute changes to the program and those attending because of COVID issues. A very large contingent from Campbell High School, Canberra had to withdraw at the last minute after their bus driver tested positive and they had no other alternative means of transporting almost 50 students and teachers.
Mr Dion thanked "the hard-working festival committee of John Aubrey, Ian Battersby, Vera David, Denise Dion and particularly Adrian Pitt," for their efforts in making the festival happen again.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
