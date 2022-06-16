Gateway approval on Merimbula height increase takes Robert Green's DA to the next stage

The proposal to redevelop 29-33 Market St, Merimbula by landlord and developer Robert Green, has received gateway approval for a change in height limits, from the NSW Department of Planning.
The gateway approval covers the increase to the height limit from 13 metres to 18 metres for that site.
Now the height limit changes are being exhibited by Bega Valley Shire Council alongside Mr Green's DA for a mixed use dvelopment on the site.
After council put the news on social media, late on Wednesday, June 15, the post received over 100 comments - both for and against the DA - and has been widely shared.
Council will be the deciding authority after it was referred back to them by the NSW Department of Planning following the gateway decision on the height increase.
Acting director, community environment and planning, Emily Harrison said a proposal for mixed-use development has been lodged.
"Plans include construction of a five-storey mixed use development with commercial uses on the ground floor and 52 residential apartments above," Ms Harrison said.
"Carparking is also integrated into the development and existing pedestrian connectivity through the site will be retained with a laneway between the two proposed buildings.
"A range of street improvements and public domain works are also proposed as part of the development, including new paving, street furniture and landscaping.
"A detailed proposal from the developer regarding the height increase and the accompanying development application are both on public exhibition until 15 July 2022," Ms Harrison said.
One of the conditions of the gateway approval is that council must make the relevant amendments to its LEP by February 20, 2023 and place the planning proposal on exhibition for a minimum of 20 working days.
"The developer's proposal contains artist impressions and their findings regarding the environmental, social and economic impacts of developing the site," Ms Harrison said.
"We encourage anyone with an interest in the development of this site and the Merimbula CBD to access these documents and provide a formal submission."
For details of the planning proposal to increase the height limit, visit council's Have Your Say page
For details of the development application visit the DA Tracker on council's website-input 2022 in the year field, and 62 in the application number field.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
