Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Gateway approval on Merimbula height increase takes Robert Green's DA to the next stage

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The proposal to redevelop 29-33 Market St, Merimbula by landlord and developer Robert Green, has received gateway approval for a change in height limits, from the NSW Department of Planning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.