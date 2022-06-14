Merimbula News Weekly
40th Merimbula Jazz Festival celebrated| Photos

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:01am, first published 4:00am
It's been a feature of the Queen's birthday long weekend in Merimbula for quite a while, and this year it was the turn of the Merimbula Jazz Festival to celebrate a birthday too - it's 40th.

