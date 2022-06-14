40th Merimbula Jazz Festival celebrated| Photos

It's been a feature of the Queen's birthday long weekend in Merimbula for quite a while, and this year it was the turn of the Merimbula Jazz Festival to celebrate a birthday too - it's 40th.
There were around 500 musicians playing in over 80 bands throughout the weekend in six venues around the town. Bands spilled out onto the space around the Waterfront Cafe and could be seen in cafes and restaurants.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
