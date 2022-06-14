Windy conditions no deterrent for families enjoying the Merimbula Lakeside Lantern Walk

It was very much a family affair with plenty of children enjoying themselves as they waved at the decorated dragon boat and walked alongside the lake with their homemade lanterns on Saturday evening.
Merimbula Lakeside Lantern Walk organiser Vera David said she was delighted with the numbers of people taking part.
The walk, which is part of the Merimbula Jazz Festival long weekend events, attracted around 1000 walkers, Ms David estimated, who gathered at Merimbula's Spencer Park before setting off.
"It was a great turnout of parents with kids rugged up. I think there were more families this time. After the two years when we didn't do it, after the first one (in 2019) it was a bit of a reset," Ms David said.
"Thank you to everyone who braved the winds to join in the Lantern Walk. What an evening it was. The sheer joy on the faces of kids was absolutely priceless."
Local schools and pre-schools had been busy helping children make lanterns beforehand and the Tura Marrang Library lantern-making sessions were also popular.
The library had 25 - 30 people, mainly children, attend the lantern-making sessions where they received help from staff.
As people gathered at Spencer Park the decorated Merimbula Water Dragons boat arrived and was announced by the town crier Alan Moyse, who on seeing the on-water battle with the windy conditions called for three cheers from the crowd.
"A huge thank you to Merimbula Water Dragons who battled 50 km/h winds to arrive at Spencer Park to accompany the lantern walkers. It was a mammoth effort," Ms David said.
The walkers were lead off by a Merimbula Rural Fire Service truck and the town crier.
With high tide, the dragon boat made several circuits along side Beach St much to the delight of young walkers.
The trail of lanterns along Beach St appeared to go on and on with excited cries from children as they made their way to Market St.
"This event would not have been possible without the support from a myriad of volunteers, including Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade, Rotary volunteers, as well as Bega Valley Shire Library staff and teachers from the local schools and pre-schools who did such a great job showing kids how to make lanterns," Ms David said.
"Also a big thank you to my fellow Merimbula Jazz Festival committee members who made the event possible," Ms David said. The Lantern Walk is part of the Merimbula Jazz Festival.
As walkers made their way back to Market St, Mor Mors Cafe made sure they were noticed with plenty of lights and the lure of hot chocolate and marshmallows.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
