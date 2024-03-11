Pambula Hospital Auxiliary celebrates 90 years of service

Pambula District Hospital Auxiliary (PDHA) is one of the longest serving in NSW and on March 1 celebrated with lunch at the Merimbula RSL Club.
Guests were joined by member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain, Bega Valley Shire deputy mayor Cathy Griff and regional representative of the United Hospital Auxiliary of NSW Julie Corkin.
Ms McBain said she was proud to join the auxiliary to celebrate "an incredible 90 years of operation".
"Although the nature of the hospital has changed over the years, the auxiliary has still raised an incredible $122,000 just in the last decade, with the funds going to provide much needed equipment and services at the hospital," Ms McBain said.
Patron and life member of the PDHA Barbara J Davy paid tribute to previous long-serving members, Janet Gill and Joyce Bennett.
Ms Davy said in 2006 auxiliary members were told Pambula Hospital would close.
"We were promised a much better and wider range of services at SERH (South East Regional Hospital) so we would no longer need Pambula. We are still waiting for those promises to be delivered," Ms Davy said.
She said by 2009, and faced with the expected closure of Pambula Hospital, the auxiliary was losing members.
"A considerable amount of money, raised locally was about to go elsewhere. I was able to recruit enough ladies from Pambula Beach and beyond to keep the auxiliary from closing."
From 2009 to 2020 they raised almost $247,000.
"I am proud to be a volunteer supporting Pambula Hospital helping them to continue to deliver an excellent standard, in the services they are allowed to provide," Ms Davy said.
In opening the event, PDHA president Maureen Hadley drew everyone's attention to the motto of the United Hospital Auxiliary of NSW: Let us hold high the lamp of service for the welfare of our hospitals.
Ms Hadley reminded guests of the role played by Sharon Tapscott and Geoff Dove who were the founding members of SOHI (Save Our Hospital Inc). Both were instrumental in lobbying to keep Pambula Hospital open.
Elizabeth Bretherton of the Old School Museum presented a timeline of the auxiliary from 1934-2024 and in turn was presented with a certificate of appreciation.
Ms Corkin presented Ms Hadley with a certificate relating to members huge fundraising effort over the last 10 years of $122,000.
Ms Hadley thanked the many businesses, organisations, members and guests who made the event successful.
"We would love some new members too. All money raised goes to Pambula Hospital for the well being and comfort of patients. We meet on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 9.30am at Pambula Community Health Centre," Ms Hadley said.
Ms McBain later thanked everyone again with a post on social media: "It was great to catch up with some of the auxiliary volunteers, including one who is pretty special to me! Thank you mum, and all your colleagues - you all do an amazing job."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.