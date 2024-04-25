Words of the young touch hearts at Merimbula Anzac service

The Merimbula lakefront glistened on a gorgeous Anzac Day morning at the Beach Street memorial on Thursday.
Among the many words spoken, it was those of the younger generation of school students which best captured the spirit of this most important national day.
Nate Scarpin, a student from Lumen Christi Catholic College, shared how a conversation with his pop, a national serviceman who served with the 4th battalion of the Australian Royal regiment, provided a better understanding and respect of those who served.
"His battalion was sent to defend Borneo during the Indonesian conflict and he claims it was an honour to serve his country. I can't be more proud of what he did for all of us, as I stand here today," Nate said.
Wearing the medals of his great-grandfather, Nate said he treasured them as a memento for what service personnel did during the War.
He said Anzac Day was more than a commemoration of the past but rather a reminder of the enduring values that define us as Australians.
"Let us not only remember the bravery and sacrifice of our Anzacs, but let us also commit ourselves to upholding the values for which they fought," he said.
"Let us strive to build a nation that is worthy of their legacy, a nation that cherishes freedom, honours service and embraces diversity."
Jayda Hule, a student from Eden Marine High School, said the day allowed Australians to honour the spirit of mateship, resilience and sacrifice that has shaped the nation's identity in times of trial and adversity.
"Today, I proudly wear the medals and the identification tags that belonged to my great-great-grandfather, private William Frederick McDonald," Jayda said, sharing how his identification tags were returned to the family after the First World War.
William's wife died in 1914 which left him caring for his three sons. By March 26, 1915, he had decided to enlist to serve his country, but just over one year later, on August 19, 1916, he was killed in action at the age of 36.
Isla Lehoczky, a student from Merimbula Public School and one of the flag bearers, shared the story of her great-great-grandfather Arthur who served on the ship HMAS Pegasus which was in Africa during World War I.
"Soldiers fight to oppose those who fight against us, they fought so you don't have to," Isla said.
"On this day we remember the Anzacs and share their stories and keep the Anzac spirit alive, for now and forever. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them. Lest We Forget."
A handful of veterans watched the ceremony from a long seat mounted in the back of a Plymouth 1941 ute's tray, an ex-military vehicle once used in WWII by the Women's Land Army.
Seated near the front of the service was 94-year-old, Korean War veteran, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Yacopetti MC, who trained at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, served in Korea during 1952/53, and was captured and incarcerated by the Chinese Army.
"I did patrol, fired at the enemy, ducked when they fired back," he recalled.
"I am always impressed by the number of people who turn up here on Anzac Day, and that means a lot to me," Charles said with a smile.
