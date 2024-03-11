Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers to the rescue of boater at risk of sinking near Tathra

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 12 2024 - 4:30pm, first published March 11 2024 - 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Volunteers at Marine Rescue Merimbula have responded to multiple calls for assistance Monday morning, March 11, including from a vessel at risk of sinking off Tathra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.