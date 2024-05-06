Merimbula News Weekly
'Only waste if you waste it': Merimbula ocean outfall debate reignited

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:42pm, first published May 6 2024 - 10:45am
The contentious issue of a deep ocean outfall for the Bega Valley's excess effluent has re-emerged some four years after it was previously in the spotlight.

