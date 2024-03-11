Merimbula storefronts set to transform into 'eggs-cellent' displays

While the town sleeps, splashes of colour and Easter themed designs are being painted on windowpanes of many businesses in Merimbula.
Bega Valley artist Netty Heinze-Graham is bringing her creative talents to Merimbula. The artist has been tasked to transform over 30 shops in town.
Collaborating with organiser of the 'Easter Windows in Merimbula' initiative, Jess O'Donnell, the local artist will be painting the shop windows at night, ensuring that when the town awakens on Monday March 18 morning, they discover a vibrant display of colour and creativity.
Netty said she was thrilled to be part of the initiative in Merimbula, that aimed to transform the streets into a vibrant colour palette that would make the town stand out and create a memorable experience for locals and visitors alike.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together and add a touch of magic to the town during the Easter celebrations," she said.
The colour scheme for the Easter Windows project will include metallic gold, light purple, white and a hint of sparkle to enhance the festive atmosphere.
In addition to the decoration a series of Easter activities will be hosted among the main streets of Merimbula on Easter Saturday, March 30. Starting at 10am and finishing around midday several events are free and open for all.
Activities range from a sausage sizzle hosted by the Lions Club, free face painting, a colouring competition by Horizon Bank and the 'bunny search'.
Bound to create memorable experiences for the kids, the bunny search, will invite kids to spot painted bunnies throughout the town.
Those who find all of the bunnies will go into the draw to win prizes, which include a Magic Mountain family pass, a kitchen sink ice cream masterpiece, a Seabreeze Diner voucher or even a second chance draw for a voucher from Club Sapphire.
Anyone interested in partaking in the bunny search can fill out an entry form at the Swannies store in Merimbula or via the Facebook event.
