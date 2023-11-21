Merimbula Tourism board member Lynn McColl has put a call out for businesses to come to the party if they want to see fireworks in Merimbula for New Year's Eve.
"We are looking for sponsors for the fireworks and while people may think it's a bit early to be thingking about New Year's Eve, we have deadlines with council if we are to go ahead this year," Ms McColl said.
She said some businesses had donated already and there was $6000 in the fund but another $15,000 was needed.
"The costs are for the fireworks, security fencing, public liability and for the people to put on the fireworks," Ms McColl said.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate if they wish to see the 9.30pm and midnight fireworks take place, MsColl said.
"This is a big shout out for sponsors and donors for this year's fireworks in Merimbula," she said.
"They don't happen without your support and we need to raise $15,000 by the end of November," Ms McColl said.
"Rotary has markets on during the day but that will be down by mid afternoon and the fences will go up."
IN OTHER NEWS:
McColl said it would be fireworks only, no music.
"We are encouraging people to find a good spot to view the fireworks with a blanket and a picnic or to visit a club or restaurant to good a good view."
There were concerns in 2022 about the viability of the New Year's Eve fireworks but a last minute call out by business owner Tarryn Lucas motivated businesses and sufficient money was found in order to hold the family event at 9.30pm and the midnight fireworks.
Donations can be received at Merimbula Tourism Inc; BSB: 802 124, Acct No: 100086496.
Donors are asked to include a reference with their name/business name and the word 'fireworks'.
Tax invoices available on request.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.