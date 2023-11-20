Merimbula News Weekly
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Pambula sports pavilion construction to begin

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:37pm, first published November 20 2023 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Works to develop a new multi-sport pavilion in Pambula will start in November, after the tender was awarded to Edwards Constructions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.