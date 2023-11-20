Pambula sports pavilion construction to begin

Works to develop a new multi-sport pavilion in Pambula will start in November, after the tender was awarded to Edwards Constructions.
Council's parks, aquatics and recreation manager, John Grady said the redevelopment would considerably enhance the facilities for increased use by sporting and community groups across the region.
"Contractors will be undertaking the demolition of the existing clubhouse and surrounding structures prior to Christmas," Mr Grady said.
"The construction of the multi-sport pavilion will then start in the new year and is expected to be completed before the end of 2024".
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the building will replace three ageing and non-compliant buildings and become the central hub of the site.
"The new facilities will be able to cater not only for local competition and training, but also provide opportunities and facilities to host sport development pathways and regional coaching development," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"This is the major item in the adopted Pambula Sporting Complex Master Plan and will provide benefits for all users".
Once complete, the facility will have adaptable unisex change rooms, umpire's rooms and facilities, kiosks, adaptable social rooms, public toilets including an accessible toilet, accessible parking and pathway connections, a covered veranda and viewing areas, service connections and secure storage areas.
Member for Bega Michael Holland said 2024 "will be a year of anticipation as the new structure emerges as part of the Pambula Sporting Complex Master Plan".
"It is always exciting seeing the first signs of new works and the Pambula community will have their opportunity to witness this milestone as the old structures are removed to make way for their new multi-sport pavilion in the coming weeks," Dr Holland said.
The project was funded with a $3.29million grant from the NSW government and a $1.65million contribution from council.
The news came in the same week the council deferred a decision on the Bega Sports Complex that has been in development since 2015.
In February 2019, then-Member for Bega Andrew Constance granted council $8.5million for the Bega Sports Hub and $4m for Pambula Sports Hub.
However in May 2022 council transferred the money from Pambula to the Bega project instead after cost blowouts.
At that stage the cost of the Bega complex was quoted at $11.8million. The current figure is contained in a confidential document to councillors.
