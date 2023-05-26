Merimbula News Weekly
Approval to give rise to five-storey development in centre of Merimbula

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:42pm, first published May 26 2023 - 10:00am
Two of the three buildings with a walkway through from Market Street to the car park. Picture supplied
Bega Valley Shire councillors have voted in favour of an 18 metre height limit for buildings in the centre of Merimbula.

