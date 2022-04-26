Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula CBD height increase request sent for gateway determination

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 5 2022 - 6:10am, first published April 26 2022 - 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists view of Robert Green's proposal for Merimbula's Market St.

Councillors have unanimously agreed to submit developer Robert Green's request for increased height limits in Merimbula's CBD to the Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.