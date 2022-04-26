Merimbula CBD height increase request sent for gateway determination

Councillors have unanimously agreed to submit developer Robert Green's request for increased height limits in Merimbula's CBD to the Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination.
The request is the precursor to a DA which would see a complete redevelopment of his site - some 4000sqm at 29-33 Market St - which includes the Westpac Bank in Market St, south to the intersection, taking in Swannies, the newsagency, Nosh and the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre.
Mr Green wants the Bega Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013 amended to increase the maximum building height from 13m to 18m which is why it is being sent for gateway determination.
Council said that following gateway determination, the planning proposal would be placed on public exhibition.
The plans for Market St include a new five storey mixed use development comprising ground floor commercial tenancies and car parking (over three levels), as well as four levels of residential apartments containing 52 apartments across three detached buildings.
At the end of the exhibition period, council staff will prepare a report to council if material amendments to the planning proposal are needed to address submissions received.
