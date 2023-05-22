Merimbula News Weekly
Brick wall in Pambula gets much needed facelift with beautiful Terri Tuckwell mural

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:37pm, first published May 22 2023 - 4:20pm
A brick wall adjacent to Pambula's dental practice has received a much-needed facelift, with a narrative mural by a mother who picked up a paintbrush after a cancer diagnosis helped reinvigorate her passion for art.

