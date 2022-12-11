Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Pambula Business Chamber gives back to the community, celebrates art and Christmas

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vice-president of the Pambula Business Chamber Michelle Pettigrove and chamber secretary Michelle Collins, right with nurse Margi Briggs of the SERH oncology department. Picture supplied

Not only is the Pambula Business Chamber busy preparing for its annual Village Vibes Christmas event, it's funded art project continues to grow, there has been street beautification and a major donation to South East Regional Hospital's (SERH) oncology department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.