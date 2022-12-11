Not only is the Pambula Business Chamber busy preparing for its annual Village Vibes Christmas event, it's funded art project continues to grow, there has been street beautification and a major donation to South East Regional Hospital's (SERH) oncology department.
The chamber recently donated almost $12,000 to SERH to be spent on medical equipment needed to nurse oncology and end of life palliative care patients in the Bega Valley.
The money was raised in successive Biggest Champagne Breakfast events hosted by the chamber in collaboration with Wheelers Restaurant.
READ MORE:
"We all know of someone who has needed this kind of support."
Oncology and palliative care nurse at SERH Margi Briggs, said they were always resource-poor.
"This donation will allow us to help people to pass away comfortably in their own homes," she said.
The Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast was the recipient of another $3000 donated by the chamber earlier this year to help raise awareness of the plight of local homeless.
Around the town another two murals have gone up in the second stage of the $50,000 art project funding through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
Indigenous artist Cheryl Davison's work Breadmakers now features on Wild Rye's wall, and the ATM wall of the Bendigo Bank is graced with Millingandi artist Ann Brosnan's work depicting some local historical and modern day characters.
Nicki Hall's work on the Commercial Hotel and Simon Thomas's work on Goldfinch are also part of the second stage of this project.
Terri Tuckwell's work will go up on the large brick wall of the Pambula Surgery early next year to complete the project.
All works have local and cultural significance and celebrate the history, natural environment, village characters and spirit of Pambula, vice-president of the Pambula Business Chamber Michelle Pettigrove said.
The flagpole outside the Pambula Post Office has been craned down, refurbished, repainted and then reinstated thanks to Pambula Rotarian Peter Moore with generous help from Pambula's Merimbula Engineering and a Clubs Grant. Pambula will now proudly fly the Aboriginal flag as well as the blue ensign.
Ms Pettigrove said content was almost finalised on the 22-site self-guided history walk which would lead visitors around some of the historically significant locations in Pambula.
The tour will be QR-coded and share the stories and homes of Syms Covington who was Charles Darwin's assistant, Sir William McKell, the first Australian born Governor General, and Bridget McPherson, the iconic Pambula business woman who at one stage was Australia's oldest living taxpayer.
In the town Christmas decorations have gone up to celebrate the season and in readiness for the much-loved annual Village Vibes community Christmas street party on Thursday, December 15 from 5-8pm.
Organised by Pambula Rotary and Pambula Business Chamber visitors can expect plenty of street food including a sausage sizzle, paella, lamb on a spit, local oysters, cake stalls, fairy floss and donuts.
Music-wise there will be buskers and an appearance by the Sapphire Coast Concert Band. Shops will be open until late and Santa will arrive with his elves at 6pm.
"The town is ready to welcome visitors. The flags are fluttering and the businesses are gearing up for a fantastic summer season," Ms Pettigrove said.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.