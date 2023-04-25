Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula offers thankful tributes on Anzac Day 2023

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
RAAF Hercules flying low and slow over Merimbula Memorial. Picture by James Parker
Through a vivid blue and almost cloudless sky, an RAAF Hercules tactical air-lifter dropped in altitude so veterans and those paying their respects with heads down, could lift them up and wave in acknowledgement and appreciation of the service men and women currently protecting our nation.

