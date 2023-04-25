Through a vivid blue and almost cloudless sky, an RAAF Hercules tactical air-lifter dropped in altitude so veterans and those paying their respects with heads down, could lift them up and wave in acknowledgement and appreciation of the service men and women currently protecting our nation.
The flyover was part of the second Anzac Day service in Merimbula for the day, the town memorial having hosted the dawn service at 6am.
A crowd of varying ages were in attendance - children holding Australian flags, veterans in suits and ties, some of which had the insignia of unit they served in alongside numerous service medals.
There were veterans who had served the Commonwealth in Vietnam and Malaysia, each campaign represented through the glistening medals that were pinned to the left side of their jackets.
Wives, nephews, nieces, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren - even great-great-grandchildren - shared the same respect for the medals they wore on their right, representing those of their family who served with duty and honour.
One veteran, wearing medals that weighed down his jacket to such an extent that he needed to hold them up and his back was hunched, shuffled towards the memorial with wreath in hand.
He stopped just in front of the wreaths that had already been laid, colours and floral textures that formed what appeared like a tapestry of memories and admiration, and bowed his head momentarily.
After placing a wreath at the back of the memorial, he walked towards the public, members of the defence forces and dignitaries, before he turned back towards the memorial, took off his leather wide-brimmed hat, and bowed once more.
When Australian Navy and Vietnam War veteran Phil Hall approached and placed a wreath, his right hand touched his heart and medals, before he bowed his head.
Mr Hall said it didn't always hit you when placing a wreath, but instead happened afterwards.
"It's when you turn and walk away that you think of the people and what they've done," Mr Hall said.
One of the school students from Lumen Christi Catholic College gave an Anzac Day address reflecting on her great-grandfather, who served as an Army truck driver in Poland in World War II, before sharing what she hoped Anzac Day will mean to future generations.
"To this day, as the number of Anzacs grow smaller, the Anzac spirit, which was passed on to us from the battlefields long ago, will live on because it is a reflection of the very heart of our nation," she said.
"A hundred years from now, Australia could be a completely different country...but on this day in 100 years, I would like to think that my children's children will wake up early and take a minute in silence to thank those that fought for our country."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
