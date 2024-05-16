Merimbula trio inducted into AFL NSW Hall of Fame

Alan Simpson had been sitting in his lounge room when he received an email saying he had been nominated to be part of the NSW AFL history books.
Greg Wollaston was sent an invitation to a gala dinner via text much to his surprise, and David Boulton found out through an unexpected congratulatory message from a friend.
The three Far South Coast residents had become immortalised as part of the inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame dating from 1880, celebrated at a gala dinner on May 3 at the SCG.
The trio had been been influential in building Aussie rules footy on the Sapphire Coast, from developing the competition we know today, to creating the umpire's association, and building Berrambool Sporting Complex.
Boulton laughed the moment he realised he was sitting at the same table as Adelaide Crows professional AFL player Tex Walker, whom he had only been watching on television the evening before.
"I never got the emails that the other guys got. I came out from dancing in Merimbula and there was a message from one of the AFL umpire coaches who used to umpire us a few years ago saying 'Big congratulations,' and I nearly fell over," Boulton said.
Boulton had been involved in Aussie rules for close to 35 years, and been involved in the committee on the presidential side, as a coach, and as an umpire.
"What I'm proud of is that I've taught mainly kids to get involved in umpiring and learn the other side of a football match.
"Most of them start because it means dollars in their pocket, but then they learn about the umpire's side not only as a player," he said.
The first game at Wyndham had no showers and was basically a paddock and I shooed the cows off the paddock and we went out and played a game of football.- Greg Wollaston
Wollaston said to have been able to contribute to setting up the Merimbula Diggers, help run the league and grow the game in the area and to be inducted, was a terrific honour, especially alongside Simpson.
"Apart from the surprise, it was really terrific from my point of view having been involved in the start up of Merimbula Diggers back in 1983, and formed it as a foundation member and also as a foundation club in the Sapphire Coast AFL," Wollaston said.
"[Back then] we were training on Merimbula Primary School sports ground and had portable lights...the first game at Wyndham had no showers and was basically a paddock and I shooed the cows off the paddock and we went out and played a game of football.
"I am really privileged to have been a part of something that started from nothing, and 40 years on the club is still going."
After Simpson arrived in the area in the early 1980s to build 10 units with his fellow builder and Hawthorn's Trevor Randall, they were disappointed there was no Aussie rules in the area.
"We watched the odd rugby league game and then we heard about an Aussie rules social game between some people from Wyndham and Wolumla, and watched by a few people with a lot of kick and giggle," he recalled.
"A few of us guys went to Marlins to see if we could be part of their team and they said 'No sorry we have enough players', so we went back to the RSL club and said to the group of friends 'Are you interested in making up a team' and we got a team together that night.
"We decided to have a lightning premiership at the end of 1983 and the grand final of that was between Pambula and us, they beat us by a point... so the next year we got a proper committee going."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.