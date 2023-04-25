Merimbula News Weekly
Pambula community pays its respects during Anzac Day service

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 11:30am
Stephen Tapscott, Jaxon O'Brien, Sharon Tapscott, and Zara O'Brien. Picture by James Parker
Mustered in front of the supermarket in Quondola Street at 8.40am, three flag bearers from Lumen Christi and Pambula Primary School joined the catafalque party, service men and women, veterans, school students and the public in Pambula's Anzac Day march on Tuesday.

