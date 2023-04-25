Mustered in front of the supermarket in Quondola Street at 8.40am, three flag bearers from Lumen Christi and Pambula Primary School joined the catafalque party, service men and women, veterans, school students and the public in Pambula's Anzac Day march on Tuesday.
RSL sub-branch president Allan Browning welcomed all who attended before RSL sub-branch members John Warbrick prayed for thanksgiving, Loretta Walsh prayed for the king, and Tony Toussiant prayed for the nation.
Australian Defence Force Academy officer cadet Olivia Taberner provided the commemoration address.
"These men had not set out to be immortalised or celebrated but their conduct on that day, and over the subsequent nine months, of fighting and hardship, has set them apart in our nation's consciousness. 108 years later, Australians remain proud of the Anzac tradition," Ms Taberner said.
"Today, we meet here in Pambula to continue this practice of commemorating our predecessors sacrifice, to show our respect for the service of our veterans, and demonstrate in some small way, solidarity for the challenges they endured."
READ ALSO:
Anzac addresses were given by local students Lexi Gee and Jaxon O'Brien from Pambula Public School, Chris Gordon from Eden Marine High School, Zac Tretheway from Lumen Christi Catholic College Primary, and Lani Ruth from Lumen Christi Catholic College High.
"I am honoured to stand up here today and pay my respects to all the members of the armed forces. Today I will be speaking about my family history and the effects the war has had on my family and friends," Jaxon said.
Jaxon's nana, Sharon Tapscott, was fortunate enough to share an address at an Anzac ceremony in 2013, and Jaxon paid tribute to her address with a quote that resonates with him immensely.
"Happily, I have never endured the horrors of war. I live and always have lived with an unconscious sense of security and peace. But the most precious of all is my sense of freedom and everything that that means.
"The peaceful and free environment that we enjoy did not just occur, it was worked for, earned and paid for with the highest prices, and that was the price of human life.
"The lives of young Australians and New Zealanders were given up on foreign soil all over the world, so that I might enjoy my life as it is today."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.