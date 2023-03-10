In florals, pinks, blues, and a whole spectrum of other colours, women of all ages arrived to Merimbula RSL on Friday, March 10, to celebrate Pambula Rotary's International Women's Day, while also sharing stories, experiences and empowering messages over brunch.
The theme of the event was "Cracking the code for a gender equal future".
The Woman of Substance Award was presented to Pam Skelton.
The award recognised the contribution of the quiet achieving women we have in our shire.
"Pam has been in the Eden area supporting people that are disadvantaged," said Liz Bellette-Stubbs of the Rotary Club of Pambula.
"Pam has been a pastor, but she also runs the Uniting Church Community Pantry which provides subsidised food for the disadvantaged folk of the area. She goes above and beyond for people.
"She has also been running a program for bushfire recovery through Eden Community Access Centre," said Liz.
Guest speakers included Clare McMahon who shared her wealth of experience in foreign affairs as a diplomat, but also her knowledge as a farmer at Kiah.
Jenny Symons spoke about her role as a project manager for council as a consultant, most notably for her work on the Merimbula airport extension.
Lynne Koerbin OAM and Cara Hay spoke about women living with disabilities and the challenges faced with getting diagnosed and being provided with the necessary support, especially for those on the autism spectrum.
It was a very successful morning of women coming together to share their triumphs in a safe, loving and supportive atmosphere.
"Attendees loved the variety of speakers and the panel discussion," said Liz.
All money raised during the day was donated to the Uniting Church Community Pantry in Eden.
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
