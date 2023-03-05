Far South Film Festival puts the call out to regional filmmakers

The Far South Film Festival will be held live and in-person in Merimbula, NSW, on Saturday, August 19.
The festival showcases the talents of regional filmmakers and screen content creators from around Australia and is the only film festival in Australia that exclusively showcases films made from a regional perspective.
Festival organisers are are encouraging directors from across Australia to prepare their films for submission to the Far South Film Festival.
READ ALSO:
Directors are invited to submit both short and feature films that reflect the people, environment and issues that matter to you.
The major prize is $1000 for Best Film with a range of other prize categories, including Best Director, Best Performance and Best Use of a Regional Setting.
Far South Film Festival particularly encourages young filmmakers (under 18 years) to submit their films and offers an award for the Best Youth Film.
To be eligible, short films must be under 40 minutes in length and feature films under two hours, and at least two of the key creatives (writer/director/producer/cinematographer) must reside in a regional or remote area of Australia.
There is a small fee for submission and the earlier you enter, the less you pay:
Full submission rules and more festival details are available at farsouthfilmfestival.com/submit/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.