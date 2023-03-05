Merimbula News Weekly
Far South Film Festival puts the call out to regional filmmakers

Updated March 7 2023 - 4:20pm, first published March 6 2023 - 10:13am
Bar Beach, Merimbula shoot. Picture by Liz Shelley

The Far South Film Festival will be held live and in-person in Merimbula, NSW, on Saturday, August 19.

Local News

