Wanderer Festival returns in 2023 | Videos, photos

The Wanderer Festival will return to Pambula in 2023 following the announcement of further seed funding by NSW Minister for Tourism and the Arts Ben Franklin.
Wanderer Festival producer Simon Daly said the festival would be at Pambula Sportsground again and while he wanted to grow the event, he wanted to retain the intimacy of the Pambula location; he also promised more international acts.
The festival will run September 29-October 1 with 60 acts across music and the performance arts, some of which he hoped to announce in coming weeks.
He said the aim was make the festival financially sustainable but it could take a couple of years. The festival received seed funding for its first event in 2022.
"Last year we broke even but I couldn't have risked another (festival) without the funding," he said.
But he had received support from some impressive quarters including from Louise Herron, CEO of the Sydney Opera House, who has a holiday home in the area.
Minister Franklin also said he had been phoned "twice or three times every week" by Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick about the funding.
Mr Daly said Wanderer was beyond anything he could have hoped for in a festival and for this region.
Minister Franklin said it was so important for the local visitor economy, bringing in between $2-3m. He said he was impressed by the energy and enthusiasm that came together and produced a festival for all ages.
"Twenty six per cent of those attending were children and that shows what a beautiful family offering it is," the Minister said.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said it was the best thing that had happened to Pambula for 40 years, especially after the bushfires and COVID.
"I saw people at the festival that I'd thought I would never see at a music festival and people said how wonderful the area was," he said.
"The Wanderer effect is far greater. From the shire's point of view we know under 25s want music events," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
Mr Daly said there had been plenty of camping capacity last year with some not used and so even with growth there was not going to be a problem
"The festival fits in with the people, the food, the produce and everything the area is. The whole country hears about this place, even if they are not attending.
"Staging a world-class event in this beautiful regional location is a huge challenge and we are so grateful for the support of the NSW Government as the event grows to establish itself as an iconic and permanent event.
"It's hard to quantify the selflessness that exists where people outside of tourism recognise its importance to the area," Mr Daly said.
The announcement was capped by music from Candelo musician Robyn Martin, who Mr Daly said he would be happy to welcome back to the festival even though he didn't usually like to program the same people in following years.
