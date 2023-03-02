Qantas adds more Melbourne/Merimbula flights

Merimbula will soon see additional flights to and from Melbourne by Qantas following an agreement with the NSW Government.
NSW Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said that Qantas and Jetstar routes into Merimbula from select interstate ports are being supported through the NSW Government's Aviation Attraction Fund, ensuring increased capacity is available for domestic visitors.
A spokesman for the Minister confirmed the five flights a week by Qantas would be direct November to January and via Sydney at other times. The funding is for one year.
Liberal candidate for Bega, Russell Fitzpatrick said the partnership was great news for the area and local businesses engaged in the visitor economy.
He said businesses and the community were ready to welcome visitors and show them what made the area so special.
Mr Franklin said the initiative would accelerate the NSW visitor economy's road to recovery.
"This partnership with the Qantas Group will see an increase in flights into Merimbula, delivering economic and social benefits to the region," Mr Franklin said.
"Over the past 12 months we have secured partnerships with 20 airlines, across more than 25 routes, supporting the delivery of up to 1.7 million additional inbound seats to NSW."
However the Minister said he wanted to see the benefits extended to regional NSW and the Aviaition Attraction Fund has been used for flights into and out of Wagga Wagga and Albury as well as Merimbula.
The Melbourne to Merimbula route will now operate five days a week via Qantas.
"We expect this partnership will support more than 86,000 inbound seats, injecting almost $12 million into the regional NSW economy," he said of the regional funding.
Mr Franklin said costs were still high following recent challenging times and it was something that was open to all airlines.
QantasLink CEO John Gissing said this support from the NSW Government has helped make a number of these routes possible and is key to driving tourism in regional NSW.
"As the national carrier, we know how important tourism is for regional economies and through this partnership with the NSW Government we will see more people experiencing all that regional NSW has to offer," Mr Gissing said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
