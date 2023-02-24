Merimbula News Weekly
Airport contract renewed, guidelines to soften hangar 'bulk' to be exhibited

By Denise Dion
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:57pm, first published February 24 2023 - 12:30pm
Merimbula Airport. Picture by David Rogers Photography

Bega Valley Shire Council has renewed its management and operations contract with Merimbula Airport Operations following a public invitation to tender in December 2022.

