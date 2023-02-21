Merimbula News Weekly
More funds needed for Merimbula boardwalk project

Updated February 21 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:02pm
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole with Bega candidate and Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick at the Merimbula boardwalk.

While Merimbula's ageing boardwalk secured a welcome $8million of state government funding recently, the actual job to replace it is estimated at $10m.

