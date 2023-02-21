More funds needed for Merimbula boardwalk project

While Merimbula's ageing boardwalk secured a welcome $8million of state government funding recently, the actual job to replace it is estimated at $10m.
And council has yet to determine from where that extra will come.
At last week's council meeting, councillors resolved to continue investigating and advocating for external funding sources to complete the Merimbula foreshore and boardwalk restoration project.
Council staff reported the project was entering the detailed design phase, which was expected to continue over the next 18 months. Construction was expected to start in late 2024.
In the meantime, council will continue seeking external funding source options, to add to the $8m received through the NSW Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
Council had applied for funding through the Federal Building Better Regions Fund for this project, however following the most recent federal election this program was discontinued.
Although the current government had indicated there would be a similar replacement program, council said there was little clarity at this stage as to when the program would be rolled out or what the funding criteria would be.
Meanwhile, councillors also resolved to allocate $1.653m from the developer contributions fund towards the Pambula Sports Building project, which in turn had received $3.29m of NSW government funding.
Council staff said the final review of tender documents for the project was underway, with procurement expected to be completed by April 2023.
However, prior to going to tender council needed to confirm the source of funding source to supplement the grant obtained through round two of the NSW Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.
While this also was submitted to the federal government's now-discontinued Building Better Regions Fund, it was believed waiting for further clarity on that fund's future could jeopardise the already acquired state monies due to funding deadlines.
Conditions of the NSW government funding include that projects must be completed by December 2025.
That $1.653million be allocated to the Pambula Sports Building project from council's developer contributions fund was unanimously agreed to by the eight councillors in attendance at Wednesday's meeting.
