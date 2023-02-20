Beer lovers won't be the only ones rejoicing for the upcoming South Coast BevFest, with the event expanding its offerings to cater to all ranges of beverage enthusiasts on Saturday, March 4, at Club Sapphire in Merimbula.
Previously Merimbula Craft Beer Festival, South Coast BevFest has broadened its scope to not only include breweries, but this year also welcoming local wineries and distilleries to showcase some of the best producers the region has to offer.
This year's festival was created by a partnership between South Coast Ale Trail, Club Sapphire and Kitty's Bar, made possible with funding from Bega Valley Shire Council.
And its return is sure to be a welcome sight for thirsty locals, after last year's event was unable to go ahead due to COVID-19.
Event organiser Nigel Ayling said he was looking forward to seeing how the expanded event would go, incorporating Kitty's Bar to help make the fest bigger and better.
"It's not just a beer festival anymore, we're opening it up to more people.
You don't have to be a craft beer lover to come along to this, you can sit down and have a couple of gins or cocktails, whatever tickles your fancy.- Nigel Ayling - Event Organiser
"It's over a much bigger area and it's more involved, we've got some great food lined up as well," Mr Ayling said.
The old grass bowling green at Club Sapphire will be where breweries set up, while the stage out the back of Kitty's will host the wineries and distilleries as well as offering live entertainment for kids and adults.
The playground and barefoot bowls on the main green will be sure to keep kids and punters alike well entertained, and there will be food lined up thanks to Kitty's and Club Sapphire.
"It's a family friendly event, and there's something for everyone," Mr Ayling said.
"If you just want to sit in the courtyard and have a glass of wine you'll be able to do that.
"If you wanna go out into the mix and trial the different beers you can do that too."
As for the beer drinkers, they'll be spoiled for choice with eight breweries showcasing their finest flavours, including local favourites Camel Rock, Longstocking and new kids on the block Frogs Hollow Brewing.
On the wine side of things, Coolagolite's Breakfast Creek Vineyard and Mollymook's Cupitt's Estate will provide delicious local varieties.
As for spirts, the distilleries of North of Eden Gin and Pambula's Nine Circles will be on hand to showcase their wares, also being served in cocktails from Kitty's Bar throughout the day.
As for the craft beer sceptics, Mr Ayling has assured that the beers on show will be both catered to the craft beer connoisseur as well as the lager lover.
"Not everything is wildly fruity, there's a wide range.
"A lot of the breweries make straight up lagers and non-alcoholic beers as well.
"There will be some challenging beers for people too."
And if you think you've tried it all Mr Ayling also said there might be some surprises in store, particularly for those who purchase VIP tickets who will be invited to private tastings and education sessions in a separate area of the festival.
"Some of the breweries are bringing special releases for the event as well, so even if you've gone to them before, most of them are going to bring either a limited release or seasonal release."
Tickets can be purchased for South Coast BevFest here.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
