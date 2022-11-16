Merimbula News Weekly
How to have your say on the proposed rates rise

Updated November 22 2022 - 4:56pm, first published November 17 2022 - 10:19am
Bega Valley Shire Council's updated Long Term Financial Plan 2023-32 has been placed on public exhibition, with four options modelled for discussion with the community.

