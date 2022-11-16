How to have your say on the proposed rates rise

Bega Valley Shire Council's updated Long Term Financial Plan 2023-32 has been placed on public exhibition, with four options modelled for discussion with the community.
The council has voted only to notify IPART of its intention to apply for a special rate variation (SRV), with the amount of that SRV to be determined following community consultation.
Option A is a 90 per cent increase to the general rate to commence from financial year 2023/24.
Option B is for a 45 per cent in financial year 2023/24 and 37.2 per cent in 2024/25.
Option C is a 43 per cent increase.
Option D is no SRV increase above rate peg.
Bega Valley Shire councillors and council staff will be at markets and community events this month and December to discuss the proposal with the community.
The council will be hosting two community events, each with four sessions. To manage numbers, register your session preference online.
Sessions will run hourly: 30-minute presentation; 30-minute question and answer with panel.
There will also be an online meeting open to all on Monday December 5, from 6pm to 8pm, comprising a 45-minute presentation and an opportunity to ask questions.
You can also have your say via:
Email: council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au
Call council on (02) 6499 2222.
Feedback closes on January 16, 2023.
If council resolves to submit an SRV application to IPART in February 2023, you can also make a formal submission directly to IPART in March 2023.
