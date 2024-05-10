Take Your Brain Dancing trips through the decades

Take Your Brain Dancing is a monthly social dance held at the Uniting Church Hall in Merimbula.
April's event was another fabulous and fun night, themed "Dancing through the Decades".
There was a buzz of fun and laughter all night.
Organiser Wendy Colhoun said she never ceased to be amazed at the imagination and creativity of the happy dancers.
"A couple of standouts have to mentioned - a beautiful long gown hand crocheted by her mother more than 50 years ago. Yes it still fits.
"As did another gorgeous hot pink dress from the '80s, pants that still fit the wearer from his wedding in the '80s, square dancers from the '90s, hippies, men in flares, glitter pants - I'm very envious - leathers, rockers, men in suits and ties, and a tight little mini skirt!
"Some were originals, some op shop gems."
Dancing was accompanied by a lavish supper and a fun quiz for participants.
For more details contact Wendy Colhoun at wendycolhoun@bigpond.com.
