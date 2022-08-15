Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Four Bega Valley mates tackling poverty feet first

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:14am, first published August 15 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Walking Dads out on a training walk, Mick Parnell, Steve Farley, Alex Woodger and Jeff Donne.

Four mates from the Bega Valley will put their stamina and feet to the test when they take on a 100km walk in 48 hours as part of the Sydney Oxfam Trailwalker event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.