Mum of teen with lymphoma 'blown away by overwhelming love and support' from Far South Coast community

Kristy Pyle, whose 17-year-old daughter Piper is battling a rare form of lymphoma in Sydney Children's Hospital has said she has "no words to describe how grateful we are" for the generosity shown to them by the community.
Merimbula RSL waitress Piper Mills was diagnosed with lymphoma in May and has been in hospital for treatment ever since with her mum Kristy Pyle, who also works at the club.
On Friday, August 5 the Merimbula RSL Club held a special raffle to raise funds in support of Kristy and Piper and the costs they face as they stay in Sydney for Piper's treatment.
But even RSL secretary manager Michael Mutsch admitted to being blown away by the response to Piper's Fight raffle, which raised $9628.30, including proceeds from the July 29 Friday night raffles and the donation tins around the club.
To those who just have us in your thoughts, we are so so very grateful. We are so blessed to live in such a wonderful community.- Kristy Pyle
The Far South Coast Clubs NSW region donated a further $2000 bringing the total up to almost $12,000.
The news left Kristy full of gratitude and saying that "thank you isn't really enough".
"To those who just have us in your thoughts, we are so so very grateful. We are so blessed to live in such a wonderful community and we really do love where we live," Kristy said.
"We really are blown away by the overwhelming love and support we have received from everyone, and I do wish there was a better word than thank you."
Michael Mutsch said they couldn't believe how generous everyone was.
He said within a few days over 20 local businesses had donated prizes, the phones rang hot and people streamed into the club to buy tickets, with many purchasing full books.
"It all came together in a few weeks and we ended up with 33 incredible prizes. People were so supportive; we had full books of 50 tickets walking out the door, people were just so generous."
"We are just pleased to be able to help in one small way to make things a little bit easier for Piper and her Mum who are both valued employees and part of the club family," Michael said.
Happily Piper's halfway scan has shown that the treatment is working, Kristy said.
People were so supportive; we had full books of 50 tickets walking out the door, people were just so generous.- Michael Mutsch, Merimbula RSL Club
"Due to some other issues that came with the diagnosis, she still has some hurdles to jump, but her fighting spirit is strong, and her beautiful smile seldom leaves her face.
"Her team of doctors and the nurses who care for her each day are so amazingly beautiful, they really are living angels," Kristy said.
She also had special praise for the staff at South East Regional Hospital where Piper was first taken when she became unwell.
"We would like to acknowledge, praise and thank the amazing work of ED Dr Nathan and the absolutely wonderful nurses of the ED at Bega Hospital, the quick thinking and beautiful way they treated Piper when she was so unwell was amazing and we will be forever grateful," Kristy said.
"We cannot wait to get back and thank everyone personally, we really are missing home."
